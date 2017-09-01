Cycling magazine apologises for 'token attractive woman' picture caption

A cycling magazine has apologised for its "idiotic" caption in which it described a female cyclist as a "token attractive woman".

It showed the Hinckley Cycle Racing Club from Leicestershire in a regular feature in which a writer goes on a club ride.

People were quick to see the caption and comment on how "inappropriate and sexist" they thought it was.

One member of the club pictured wrote: "So my cycling club made it into @cyclingweekly and this happened. I hope @cyclingweekly apologise. Still a lot of equality work to do it."

The editor of the magazine, Simon Richardson, blamed a subeditor for the caption.

He said: "This appalling lack of judgment by an individual is just that, and not a reflection of the culture in the CW office."

He described the caption as idiotic as well as saying it is “neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work".

Club secretary Tim Ellershaw said the club was annoyed, and the comment "should never have been made in the first place".

Hannah Noel, the cyclist in the picture, wrote on Facebook: "I made it into Cycling Weekly, it seems not for my ability as a female cyclist but as a 'token attractive woman' - I'm absolutely gutted and disappointed in the magazine."

She then said: "It's not really the reason I'd want to be in a magazine, it's sexist and derogatory to female cyclists."

The editor stressed it was a proof-reading issue, saying: "You can see how these things happen - comments slip through the net when things need to be proof-read properly - but it shouldn't be made in the first place.

"The lady in the picture is a keen member of the club - she rides every week, and she's certainly not just a token woman."