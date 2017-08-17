Cyclist accused over woman's death claimed riding without front brake was 'like being in stunt film', court hears

Charlie Alliston compared the experience of riding a bike without a front brake to being in a 'Lucas Brunelle movie', the court heard - PA

A cyclist a ccused of killing a mother of two by ploughing into her on a racing bike had compared the experience of riding without a front brake to being in a stunt video, a court heard.

Charlie Alliston, then aged 18, was allegedly riding at 18mph when he mowed down Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street, east London.

The 44-year-old HR consultant, who had been on her lunch break, suffered "catastrophic" head injuries and died in hospital a week later.

Alliston, who was riding a fixed wheel track bike with no front brake, which is not legal on the road, is said to have shouted at her as she lay mortally injured, later blaming her for the collision in posts online.

Prosecutors claim he could have avoided a collision had a brake been fitted.

Jurors were told that Alliston talked of removing his front brake from his Cinelli bike in a tweet in February 2015, comparing the experience of riding it to being in a "Lucas Brunelle movie".

The court heard that the stunt rider makes "alleycat" videos, in which he rides around cities including London "doing dangerous stuff" such as weaving in and out of traffic, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and going into bus lanes.

But Alliston, who admitted to not wearing a helmet, denied copying the film-maker Lucas Brunelle, or enjoying taking risks.

"I wouldn't say I drove recklessly or at any time dangerously," he told the court. "At all times I would know what I'm doing and completely responsible for my actions."

He added: "I did not get a kick or enjoyment out of not being safe."

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC, cross-examining Alliston, suggested "fixies" are popular in urban areas such as Shoreditch, where some riders view them as "stylish".

He asked Alliston: "It's far from uncommon for people riding track bikes or 'fixies' without front brakes to not wear a helmet. It's part of a look, isn't it?"

The defendant said: "It's not necessarily down to a look. It is the rider personally."

Alliston, now 20, claims he had no idea it was a legal requirement for a front brake, insisting it would not have made any difference when he saw Mrs Briggs come into the road with a mobile phone.

"I tried to go around," he said. "Having a brake, I wouldn't have had enough time to pull it.

"It was a few split seconds prior to the impact, which caused the impact, so a brake at the time wouldn't have made a difference."

