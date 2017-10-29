Cyclist offers Donald Trump a middle fingered salute

A cyclist has become an internet sensation after flipping Donald Trump the finger as she was overtaken by the presidential motorcade.

Her small moment of resistance was captured by a photographer shortly after the fleet of black 4x4s pulled out of Mr Trump’s golf club in Virginia where he was spending the weekend.

“Potus’s motorcade departed the Trump National Golf Club at 3.12pm, passing two pedestrians, one of whom gave a thumbs down sign," read the dry report written by a member of the presidential press pool, using the acronym for the President of the United States.

“Then it overtook a female cyclist, wearing a white top and cycling helmet, who responded by giving the middle finger.

“The motorcade had to slow and the cyclist caught up, still offering the finger, before turning off in a different direction.”

She is now America's Sweetheart, whoever she is! — Rev. Magdalen (@revmagdalen) October 29, 2017

The show of resistance on Saturday brought an immediate response.

A commentator on Reddit said simply: “Some heroes wear bike helmets.”

Or just gave him the finger... — OC Palanca (@OPalanca) October 29, 2017

The mystery cyclist was immediately declared America’s sweetheart by some, although others expressed outrage that such a piece of trivia was included in the White House pool report in the first place.

Hostile cyclist - juvenile behavior. What did it accomplish? Nothing, doubt he saw it. He's still POTUS — @lalauraru777 (@lalauraru777) October 29, 2017

It is the fourth consecutive weekend Mr Trump has stayed at the club.

He spent Sunday morning unloading a series of tweets, stepping up his attacks on Democrats as reports circulate that arrests may be imminent in the ongoing Russia investigation.