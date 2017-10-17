Cyclists are 15 times more likely than drivers to be killed on UK roads - but the public debate paints a different story

The overwhelming majority of cyclists involved in road traffic accidents continue to be the victim, rather than the cause, of crashes: Getty

You are 15 times more likely to be killed on Britain's roads if you ride a bike than if you drive a car. That is the stark and sobering reality revealed in the latest Government road safety statistics.

But recent cases of cyclists colliding with pedestrians have once again reignited a debate around the dangers cyclists - and pedestrians - face, and often with the facts distorted.

Ben Pedley was just 26 when in March this year he was killed while riding his bike. The undergraduate chemistry student was cycling through Reading when a pedestrian stepped out in front of him, causing a collision that he would die from two days later.

His tragic case, and the inquest that followed, in which his family paid tribute to a “shining light….killed in the prime of his life”, failed to grab the attention of the public. The small amount of coverage there was suggested the cyclist had been at fault for “racing though a busy junction”.

Just days after Mr Pedley’s inquest, cycle courier Charlie Alliston was jailed for knocking down a mother-of-two on a London street. This time, it was the pedestrian, 44-year-old Kim Briggs, who died after stepping into his path.

The twin cases, just months apart, highlight the vastly disparate treatment, both by the courts and the public, of cyclists and other road users involved in traffic accidents. As a result of a campaign by Ms Briggs' widower, Matt, and with the support of his local MP, the Government has now agreed to reconsider road safety laws for cyclists, with a view to bringing in the offence of dangerous cycling.

There is clearly no defence for Alliston, who was riding an illegal bike without a front brake, and whose subsequent lack of remorse was the subject of much justifiable anger. But there is a risk that the visceral reaction to irresponsible cyclists is a distraction from the bigger killer on our roads: cars.

Statistics released by the Department for Transport show 102 cyclists died in Britain last year - a slight increase (of 2 per cent) on the previous year. In terms of casualty rates, for every billion miles cycled, there are 5,353 accidents and 29.5 deaths.

That compares with just 262 accidents and 2 deaths per billion miles for car drivers.

Casualty and fatality rates per billion passenger miles by road user type in Great Britain for 2016 (Department for Transport) More

Those figures go some way to explaining why the Government announced on Sunday plans to increase sentences for dangerous drivers. A new offence of causing serious injury through careless driving will also be created.

But cycle campaigners Cycling UK, together with road safety organisations including RoSPA and RoadPeace, argue that a full review of all road traffic offences and penalties is still needed.

Legislation already exists to punish those on two wheels who “ride on the highway so as to endanger persons passing”, while pedestrians face no such deterrent.

Tim Williamson, a driver defence expert and criminal lawyer at Blake Morgan, who specialises in representing motorists in court, said he supported tougher laws for dangerous cycling. But he said existing legislation was “ill-equipped” for cases where a pedestrian was responsible for a collision with a bicycle.

Two offences are at the disposal of lawyers in cases where pedestrians are believed to be at fault – manslaughter and criminal damage. In both cases, the prosecution would have to convince the judge that the pedestrian who stepped out in front of a bike did so deliberately – something Mr Williamson said would be “very difficult” to prove.

Read more