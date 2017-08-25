Dad comes up with ingenious way to keep kids quiet during the football

A father appears to have discovered a way for parents to get that elusive peace and quiet - Westend61

It's the Holy Grail of parenting: Finding an effective method for keeping your children quiet and distracted while you watch something they’re not interested in.

And now one father appears to have come up with an ingenious solution that bought him some peace to during the football. And all it cost him was £5.

That said, you will need at least two children and a five pound note per child for this to work properly, as Twitter-user eirebhoy demonstrates:

It's beauty is in its simplicity: Each fiver must stay pinned to the wall, the first to drop it loses and the winner keeps the cash. Then let basic human self-interest do the rest while you sit back and enjoy your show.

Other parents were quick to laud the innovation:

However some worried it could even be too effective:

