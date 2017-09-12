    Daredevil flyers leap from the top of a mountain for the World Wingsuit Championship

    View photos

    Competitors reach speeds of more than 100mph when as leap from Tianmen Mountain in specially designed nylon suits.

    View photos
    Video block text

     

    By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more