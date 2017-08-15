David Davis' former chief of staff suggests he is lazy and only works three days a week

Britain's Secretary of State for leaving the EU David Davis - REUTERS

David Davis' former chief of staff has suggested that he is lazy and only works a three-day week.

James Chapman, who worked for the Brexit Secretary after the EU referendum last year having previously worked for George Osborne, Mr Chapman hit out at his former boss in a series of tweets this morning.

He alleged that, "he's been working 3 day week since day one."

David Davis (right) and former chief of staff to the Brexit Secretary James Chapman (left)

He also claimed Mr Davis accidentally called his EU counterpart Michel Barnier while trying to get through to a “far-right friend”.

Mr Chapman claimed last week that two Conservative Cabinet ministers have expressed sympathy for calls to create a new centrist political party.

He also suggested that the Tories will never win a parliamentary majority again.

He said the party’s brand had been irrevocably damaged as he also claimed that Brexit would spell economic doom for the UK and “make Black Wednesday look like a picnic”.

Mr Davis said: "James was a 'Remainer' from the beginning, but he was a very good Chief of Staff. I am not going to criticise or argue with him [on air]."