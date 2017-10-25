David Davis: EU will have us 'over a barrel' unless we keep no-deal option on table until 'last minute'

David Davis has said that Britain must retain the option of leaving the EU without a deal until the "last moment" to stop the EU from thinking it "has you over a barrel".

The Brexit Secretary highlighted the example of Greece, when the EU made "sudden, last-minute claims" which could threaten a deal.

He said: "It would not be the first time in European negotiations where some last minute claims come in because they think they have you over a barrel.”

Mr Davis insisted that Britain will be able to strike a trade deal with the EU before it leaves in March 2019, and said he expects broad agreement on a transition period by the end of the year.

Mr Davis said: "No deal is an option, we have made that clear. It is not our preferred option, we want a deal. We leave no-deal as an option literally right up to the moment of signing because it would not be the first time in European negotiations where sudden, last minute claims come in because they think they've got you over a barrel.

"I recommend to everybody reading Adults in a Room by Yanis Varoufarkis. It's a very interesting read on negotiating tactics. We do need to have no deal as an option throughout both for reasons of policy and for reasons of accident.

"It [preparations for no-deal] are stepping up. It's not going to be easy to do but it's eminently achievable. If we get to a point where there is high probability there's a redirection of effort."

He told the Exiting the EU select committee:"What we are intending to do is get the form of the implementation period agreed quickly - December or thereabout. But we want to conclude the overall negotiation by 2019," he said.

"There are a number of reasons for that. One of them is: what is the implementation period taking you towards?"Are you going from where we are now to a free trade agreement? Are you going from where we are now to what you might call a bare bones agreement, which is WTO (World Trade Organisation) plus agreements on the fundamentals like aviation, and so on? So you need to know where you are going."