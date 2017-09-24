David Jason ups security after 'credible threat' made against the Still Open All Hours actor

Sir David Jason has reportedly hired extra security after a “credible threat” was made against him.

Pictures have begun circulating of Jensen being flanked by two large security guards on the set of Still Open All Hours in Doncaster.

According to The Sun, the 77-year-old acting legend has been assigned two minders after a threat from an unknown person was discovered.

BBC bosses have also put up a cordon around the set. It is currently unknown why someone has targeted the Only Fools and Horses star.

“Production and security have been told there has been talk of a real threat,” a source told the publication. “No one is taking any chances.”

The source continued: “Security is extra tight compared to previous years and he has two suited guards who follow him everywhere.

“They even follow his car when he leaves the set.The road they film on has been barriered off halfway along and sometimes even blocked with a van.”

Jason plays grocer Granville in Open All Hours sequel. A BBC spokesperson said: “We wouldn’t comment on security matters.”