DeepMind cofounder: 'In many areas, capitalism is currently failing us' (GOOG)

The capitalist model embraced by countries around the world is failing to serve humanity in many areas.

That was the message of DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman this week — the highly educated entrepreneur who sold his artificial intelligence (AI) startup to Google for £400 million in 2014.

"We believe today that in some sense, capitalism in many ways has delivered so much for us over the last couple of centuries," said Suleyman at a Google ZeitgeistMinds event in London on Tuesday. "We've delivered so much progress. No other construct or idea has been able to distribute benefits so broadly and so rapidly.

"And yet in many areas, capitalism is currently failing us," he said. "We actually need a new kind of set of incentives to tackle some of most pressing and urgent social problems and we need a new kind of tool, a new kind of intelligence, that is distributed, that is scaled, that is accessible, to try and make sense of some of the complexity that is overwhelming us."

Humans need help from the machines

Addressing the audience of global thinkers and leaders, Suleyman went on to say that humans are struggling to grapple with the complexity of the systems that we have created, adding that our current financial systems "need to serve the interests of the many and not just the few".

Suleyman, the son of a Syrian-born taxi-driver father and English nurse, supported his argument by making a number of points.

"800 million people don’t have access to clean water today and that's going to more than double over the next decade," said Suleyman.

A lack of food is another big issue. Suleyman said 800 million people are malnourished "yet almost a third of the food that we produce goes to waste each year." He added: "It would take 3.1 planets worth of resources if all of us across the world were to consume at the rate we do in the UK. How is that sustainable? What does that say about the mechanisms and the incentives that we’ve created and evolved over the last thousands of years of our species?"

The issues of clean water and food availability are only going to intensify as a result of global warming, Suleyman said, adding that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere is higher than ever. "We have ticking time bombs that our current systems are struggling to address," he said.

On wealth equality, Suleyman (who is a multimillionaire himself) said that he'd like to see capital spread more evenly around the world. "The incomes of the top 1%, most of us [at the Google event], have risen 300% over the last 30 years, while the bottom 2/3 have seen their incomes stagnate or fall. How can we change that to ensure benefits are distributed as widely and as fairly as possible?"

