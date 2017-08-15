Denise Van Outen reveals why she fell out with Johnny Vaughan

Denise Van Outen has spoken about how her friendship with The Big Breakfast co-host Johnny Vaughan was "tarnished" when they fell out over pay.

The pair shot to fame as the presenting double act on the morning TV show but Van Outen has said she quit when she felt like their relationship would not be the same again.

The TV star told ITV's Loose Women: "You put so much trust in a person and I've had it in the past in the 90s. I can talk about it because it's been public, I had a big fall-out with Johnny Vaughan, who I did The Big Breakfast with.

"At that particular time we were literally like brother and sister, we were best friends, unbreakable.

"The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt that we worked together as a team and that is how it should be.

"We created it together and not just us, the rest of the team working on the show. I always had that mentality that it's about all of us.

"I know there were other influences involved and agents and everything but he was negotiating separately from me, his contract, which I found out, obviously confronted him and I realised then at that point our friendship had gone in two different directions and for me it was tarnished and that is why I left the show.

"I knew at that point it would never be the same in that working environment."

Van Outen said: "Obviously I gave it a second go but a similar thing happened again, but it's hard because I loved him so much and I still do.

"I could still be angry about it now but I have seen him since and whenever I see him, because I love him so much and he makes me laugh so much, more than anyone I've ever met, I just forget about it.

"We were really, really good friends, I just don't know if it would ever be the same again."