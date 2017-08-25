    Disloyal man walking on street photo sparks hilarious memes - before twist in the tale

    Mark Molloy
    Disloyal man meme: There's a twist in the tale  - Shutterstock

    Meet the disloyal man - the latest meme to take the internet by storm.

    A photo of a “disloyal man” walking along the street with his presumed girlfriend while staring at another woman has been turned into a hilarious meme.

    Photoshop experts have been having a lot of fun captioning the photo, resulting in a “girl v girlfriend” meme.

    The man in the photo wasn’t actually captured shamelessly staring at another woman while out with his girlfriend, however, it’s actually just a stock image supplied by Shutterstock

    Know Your Meme notes the full title of the image is: “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl”.

    It began spreading on social media after it was posted on Instagram with the caption: “Tag That Friend / Who Falls in Love Every Month.”

    It got political 

    Why you should never look directly at the sun 

    Carbs taste good 

    Animal lover 

    A meme becomes a meme

    Some were confused 

    Mike Ashley even got the meme treatment 

    Avocados 

    Nap time 

    However, there was a twist in the tale 

    Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more