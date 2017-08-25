Disloyal man walking on street photo sparks hilarious memes - before twist in the tale

Meet the disloyal man - the latest meme to take the internet by storm.
A photo of a “disloyal man” walking along the street with his presumed girlfriend while staring at another woman has been turned into a hilarious meme.
Photoshop experts have been having a lot of fun captioning the photo, resulting in a “girl v girlfriend” meme.
The man in the photo wasn’t actually captured shamelessly staring at another woman while out with his girlfriend, however, it’s actually just a stock image supplied by Shutterstock
Know Your Meme notes the full title of the image is: “Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl”.
It began spreading on social media after it was posted on Instagram with the caption: “Tag That Friend / Who Falls in Love Every Month.”
It got political
Why you should never look directly at the sun
me today#SolarEclipse2017pic.twitter.com/Iwe8JoFBsh— 26_male_NYC (@25_male_NYC) August 21, 2017
Carbs taste good
Animal lover
A meme becomes a meme
i've never meme'd before pic.twitter.com/R3HgtTXDI0— shawn (@puppiesandanime) August 23, 2017
Some were confused
Mike Ashley even got the meme treatment
Avocados
Nap time
loving this new meme pic.twitter.com/bQrVtz7Wlp— pamela (@baecina) August 24, 2017
However, there was a twist in the tale
THE CONCLUSION WEVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR pic.twitter.com/48f6s5y9KG— †·lulu·† (@oranforest) August 25, 2017