Does Dark Energy Exist? Einstein's General Relativity Could Rid Us of the Need for Universe's Most Mysterious Force

A renewed suggestion that dark energy may not be real—dispensing with 70 percent of the stuff in the universe—has reignited a longstanding debate.

Dark energy and dark matter are theoretical inventions that explain observations we cannot otherwise understand.

On the scale of galaxies, gravity appears to be stronger than we can account for using only particles that are able to emit light. So we add dark matter particles as 25 percent of the mass-energy of the Universe. Such particles have never been directly detected.

On the larger scales on which the Universe is expanding, gravity appears weaker than expected in a universe containing only particles—whether ordinary or dark matter. So we add dark energy: a weak anti-gravity force that acts independently of matter.

Brief history of “dark energy”

The idea of dark energy is as old as general relativity itself. Albert Einstein included it when he first applied relativity to cosmology exactly 100 years ago.

Einstein mistakenly wanted to exactly balance the self attraction of matter by anti-gravity on the largest scales. He could not imagine that the universe had a beginning and did not want it to change in time.

Almost nothing was known about the Universe in 1917. The very idea that galaxies were objects at vast distances was debated.

Einstein faced a dilemma. The physical essence of his theory, as summarized decades later in the introduction of a famous textbook is:

Matter tells space how to curve, and space tells matter how to move.

That means space naturally wants to expand or contract, bending together with the matter. It never stands still.

This was realized by Alexander Friedmann who in 1922 kept the same ingredients as Einstein. But he did not try to balance the amount of matter and dark energy. That suggested a model in which universes could expand or contract.

Further, the expansion would always slow down if only matter was present. But it could speed up if anti-gravitating dark energy was included.

Since the late 1990s, many independent observations have seemed to demand such accelerating expansion, in a universe with 70 percent dark energy. But this conclusion is based on the old model of expansion that has not changed since the 1920s.

Standard cosmological model

Einstein’s equations are fiendishly difficult. And not simply because there are more of them than in Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity.

Unfortunately, Einstein left some basic questions unanswered. These include: On what scales does matter tell space how to curve? What is the largest object that moves as an individual particle in response? And what is the correct picture on other scales?

These issues are conveniently avoided by the 100-year old approximation—introduced by Einstein and Friedmann—that, on average, the universe expands uniformly. Just as if all cosmic structures could be put through a blender to make a featureless soup.

This homogenizing approximation was justified early in cosmic history. We know from the cosmic microwave background—the relic radiation of the Big Bang—that variations in matter density were tiny when the universe was less than a million years old.

