Dolly the Sheep: Skeleton of Famous Clone Reveals Arthritis Health Fears Were Unfounded

Dolly the sheep was just six and a half years old when she died, over half the age most sheep live to. Yet despite her relative youth, she was also thought to be suffering from osteoarthritis, a disease usually found in much older sheep. Dolly was the first animal to be cloned from a fully grown adult, and some speculated that this meant her biological age (how old her DNA was) was effectively older than her chronological age (how long she had been alive).

Evidence that Dolly’s DNA was indeed older than that of similarly aged non-cloned sheep, and her diagnosis with early onset osteoarthritis at the age of five and a half seemed to confirm this.

But my colleagues and I have published new research that reveals Dolly, and other clones born around that time, showed no abnormal pattern of osteoarthritis after all. This is important because it means it should be possible to reprogram adult cells to be used for cloning without carrying over the legacy of aging from the original organism. In short, clones may be like brand new organisms rather than copies of old ones.

Since Dolly’s birth in 1997, more than 20 animal species have been cloned using somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), the process of turning adult cells into new embryos. A number of studies have investigated the health of cloned offspring but mostly looking at the loss of embryos during pregnancy and complications that occur around and shortly after the time of birth. Few studies were able to assess the long-term health implications of cloning and so we didn’t know whether or not clones suffered disproportionately from common, age-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and osteoarthritis.

Then in 2016, my colleagues and I assessed a group of 13 aged cloned sheep (eight to nine years of age), four of which were cloned from the mammary-gland cell line that gave rise to Dolly. These animals therefore were effectively clones of Dolly. We found only mild, and in one case moderate, evidence of osteoarthritis in these sheep following X-ray and MRI analyses.

None of these animals presented clinical symptoms of this disease and they were otherwise perfectly healthy. This led us to question the nature and extent of osteoarthritis in Dolly and whether or not cloning by SCNT contributed to this disease in Dolly.

New Evidence

Unfortunately, X-ray records of Dolly’s osteoarthritis (taken some 16 years ago) were not preserved. They were limited, in any case, to records of just the left and right knee. Fortunately, Dolly’s skeleton and that of two other important cloned sheep (Megan and Morag) created at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute are kept by National Museums Scotland, which has an exhibit on Dolly. Dolly and Morag died prematurely after contracting a virus that causes lung tumors in sheep.