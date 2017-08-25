‘I don't want to feel like a rock star’ – we talk to Cal Crutchlow ahead of his home Grand Prix

There are few places for fans of motorcycle racing to be this weekend other than the flat, throttle-happy curves of Silverstone, the rasp of MotoGP factory bikes reverberateing across the Northamptonshire countryside. The twelfth round of the FIM World Championship will bring the unpredictable and feverish 2017 contest to Silverstone for the eighteenth time since the UK filled a spot on the original 1949 calendar – even if the fate of the British Grand Prix both on two-wheels and four is as clear as the fog that descended on the busy paddock earlier this week.

Among the stars that will include Valentino Rossi (making his 300th appearance no less) and world champion Marc Marquez, Yamaha starlet Maverick Viñales and Ducati’s surprise package Andrea Dovizioso a is a glut of native talent looking to gives the many stadium seating sections reason to get throaty. Scotland’s John McPhee will be hunting more glory in Moto3, Tarran Mackenzie in Moto2 and riders like Bradley Smith, Scott Redding and Sam Lowes in the premier class will all embrace noisy home support.

Perhaps the biggest draw from them all is Cal Crutchlow. The 31 year old has already breached the MotoGP podium in 2017 and after two victories and a runner-up slot at Silverstone in 2016 will be the main beacon for the majority of home hopes come Sunday lunchtime.

2017 MotoGP has been as dizzying for fans as it has been for the riders attempting to select and utilise the Michelin control tyres to the best of their capability; five different winners on three different makes of motorcycle hint that the pendulum swings hard and widely depending on weather conditions and grip levels on any given weekend. Crutchlow, who recently signed a two-year deal to remain an athlete for HRC and in the confines of Lucio Cecchinello’s satellite LCR team, has been trying to unlock the key to MotoGP consistency with the best of them.

Up until his commitment to the Japanese giants last month the cycling-mad father of one had kept many guessing about his future plans. The Isle of Man resident is rarely shy or stingy when it comes to voicing an opinion, whether it’s thoughts on his career, the direction of the British Grand Prix with the controversial Circuit of Wales project seeming to have fallen by the wayside or his peaking stock and status as the figurehead of British interest in Grand Prix racing.

As Crutchlow readies himself for a busy weekend, a talk with #35 is as refreshingly honest and revealing as ever.

There was some debate about what you’d do in MotoGP until the recent announcement of the contract extension with Honda. You’ve always stated that you could stop racing whenever you fancied. What would a retired Cal Crutchlow have done?

[Laughs] I doubt I’d just sit there… I’d go out cycling. You cannot go on forever in this game. I think I can do a few more years for sure – how long I want to go on for I don't know. I have some small hands in business and investments now, and I will probably continue to. There was one thing I always wanted to do and that is the day I retire not having to think about going to work the next day.

Jamie Whitham, seen here at Donington in 1999, had some financial advice for Cal Crutchlow

I remember Jamie Whitham [former British Superbike Champion and World Superbike race winner] saying to me “make enough money to not have to go to work” and I have done that now, but if I wanted to do something else – like TV – then it would be on my terms. I don't think I would [go on TV] because you have to travel and I think I would be sick of it by that point. A few years down the line it might be different.

What about a Sete Gibernau-type role working with another top rider? [Gibernau advises Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa]

I don't think I could do it. I’d be too aggressive. I think I would be too hard on the rider… because I know how hard it is. I am not naturally talented and I had to work so hard at it. They might be more talented than me and not go through the same. Even when I go out [cycling] with Jack [Miller, 2016 MotoGP race winner and fellow Honda rider] I’m abusive to him! I sit there and think ‘how the f--- can you not keep up’ or ‘how can you not dig in? Or switch your brain off?’ That's just me.



I watch riders crash and they cannot get back up and have hurt their finger and I’m like ‘dude; what is the matter with you’. I’ve tried to help a few people in the past but then I’ve stopped doing it because I thought ‘you’re just wasting my time’. One of them – not mentioning any names – I was trying to help him in British Supersport and sent him some message after one of his races and his Mum started sending some back. I thought ‘f--- that: how is that possible at eighteen years old?’ I understand the aspect of learning, and how hard I was on myself. One thing I think I would be good at is seeing things. I see things pretty quickly.

Example?

Loads of stuff that people are doing on or off the bike, and I will spot it quick. It doesn't mean I can do the same thing but I will see it. If I go to a motocross or a supercross track I can see how they are doing it… I just cannot do it.

So you’re an observer…

I’ll spot things first – even out of the corner of my eye – and I don't know why I have that trait.

I thought you’d be quite blinkered just because of the focus you need.

No. And it works for people as well. I can spot if someone has an ulterior motive. It could be up to a year later but it’ll happen! I think in that instance I’d be good for another rider.

What about media work? You’re bound to have people calling you up. Or a Cal Crutchlow book?

Yeah [coyly] I’ve been offered some big deals for a book.

It must be hard to think about that because you would only be able to say so much at this stage?

I wouldn't [do it]. I know how much Guy Martin got for his books. I know how much I have been offered to publish and it’s a f------ big sum. But would I do it now? Probably not because I wouldn't have a job next year! Would I do it at the end of my career? Maybe… and I tell you what, there would be a lot of court hearings!

Cal Crutchlow during practice this week

I’m not joking, if this paddock was run in America or by an American company I’d be sued left, right and centre for people not playing by the rules. And I’m not talking about the organisation.

So your story would have to involve full disclosure?

I don't think it would have to, but I would turn around and say who’d been a b------. It wouldn't be a book about MotoGP being s--- because if that was the case I wouldn't be here… but I could tell some great stories. I’ve been p----- off by people on purpose: so why can’t I do it to them? I’m not bitter because I’ve had a great career and ridden for three fantastic teams in MotoGP. There was probably a point where I was a bit bitter at some things or situations but since I’ve had Willow I have been a lot more mellow with stuff as a person, 100 per cent. On the track I’m still me.

You have two more years in MotoGP but what would the next step be? Jonathan Rea [current WorldSBK double champion] said he had fear of life after racing…

I’m not afraid of it. I would be afraid to think that I hadn’t achieved what I could have or want to. That's why I don't set myself goals that are unachievable. I won’t turn around and say ‘I’m gonna race three more years and win three world titles’. The likelihood of that is like hitting the moon with a snowball. But I have already achieved [his goals] to be honest and I’m not worried to the extent that I’m scared to stop. I’ve won races in every series I have been in.



I don't regret any decision I have made. Should I have stayed with Ducati? Yeah, probably, and I think I’d still be there. Continuity is good and my third [and last] year at Tech3 was my best but I’d like to try a different manufacturer if only for the passion of riding and trying different bikes and the sense of being on the podium with another manufacturer. I’m not saying ‘Honda don't look after me…’ because they do, and it is getting better every year.

Silverstone this weekend must be a special race. You’ve built up quite a following and had the podium finish last year. How is it dealing with the attention and fame?

I always say what I feel. Did I do this to be famous? No. I do it because I love the sport of riding a motorcycle. Sometimes I hate it. Like many things. Many people’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are all about self-promotion, and it is boring.

There are not many clips from people of them hovering up…

I know… but how many pictures on planes do you see? We know people travel on a plane to get to a race. One person will do it, and then another one will. It’s embarrassing. Do something outside the box or that is normal to you but different for other people. Don't force it. I fully understand marketability and if someone like Monster asked me to do something then I would… but it also needs to be something I want to do. I won’t do something that will make me look a d-------. I understand promotion and if things are funny or whatever but I dislike the false side and the way people undervalue themselves. What’s the point of doing a million interviews? It’s just the same s--- and there are only so many questions you can ask.



That's why Valentino [Rossi] has been clever in his career and limited his time. He’s been a great motorcycle rider but in terms of marketability he has been great with what he does and when, and it is based around him and what he wants to do. You have to be smart about how you value and present yourself. I think I have done well out of it and I’ve had the same sponsors for 11 years, so I have obviously doing something right. I’ve always had a job and ridden well – give-or-take… so I think I have done OK.

Still, at Silverstone you must feel like a rock star…

I don't want to feel like a rock star, I want people to enjoy the racing and that's what I’ve always said: I want people to enjoy watching motorcycle racing. It doesn't matter which rider. As long as we can put on a show and we can enjoy it as well, then that’s what I want. I also want people to ride motorcycles. I didn't do this for the fame or for people to come and pat me on the back. That's not to say I’m unappreciative of that, at all. The fans and friends say ‘well done’ all the time and I’m very appreciative, but I don't race for fame.

What do you think of the Circuit of Wales situation and where would you like the British GP to be?

They asked me to be involved right at the start and I snubbed it straight away because it already looked like it wouldn't be great. I feel bad for the people who have been involved in it, and probably put in a lot of effort to get nothing. I was in my house in Italy, in the ‘trophy room’, and one of them says ‘Circuit of Wales’ [his 2016 British GP silverware] and the last time I went to Wales was twenty-five years ago!



I race at Silverstone and got on the podium at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, not the Circuit of Wales. Where would I prefer it to be? Donington Park. I had a great Grand Prix at Silverstone last year and some fantastic rides there over my career but I’d want to do something different. Don't get me wrong, that doesn't mean I don't like it or I won’t give 100% there, it just means I’d like a change. It there was a possibility then my opinion is ‘go to Donington’.