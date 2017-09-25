Donald Trump calls on supporters to #StandForOurAnthem amid NFL backlash

President Donald Trump issued a new hashtag on Twitter calling on his supporters to #StandForOurAnthem.

Mr Trump's latest social media intervention came following widespread protests by American football players and owners at NFL games on Sunday. They knelt or locked arms during the Star-Spangled Banner.

The proliferation of the protests came after Mr Trump had urged fans to boycott games.

Mr Trump also made reference to Pat Tillman, the former NFL player who enlisted in the US Army after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

He retweeted a message that read: "NFLplayer PatTillman joined U.S. Army in 2002. He was killed in action 2004. He fought 4our country/freedom. #StandForOurAnthem #BoycottNFL."

NFLplayer PatTillman joined U.S. Army in 2002. He was killed in action 2004. He fought 4our country/freedom. #StandForOurAnthem#BoycottNFLpic.twitter.com/k1FXHRoozY — Ⓙay (@jayMAGA45) September 24, 2017

Colin Kaepernick became the first player to take a knee during the anthem last year in a protest against shootings of black men by white police officers.

Only a handful of players had followed his lead but Mr Trump reignited the controversy last week at a rally in Alabama.

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

He said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, He is fired.'"

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

On Monday Mr Trump said: "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!

"Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!"