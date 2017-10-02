Donald Trump dedicates golf trophy to Puerto Rico amid disaster response criticism

Donald Trump presents the Presidents Cup golf trophy to Steve Stricker. The US president dedicated the award to the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.

The US president, Donald Trump, has dedicated a golf trophy to the hurricane victims of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida, amid a worsening war of words between him and the mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan, over the US response to the disasters.

Presenting the trophy to the US captain, Steve Stricker, at the Presidents Cup golf tournament in New Jersey, Trump said: “On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people – if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is, but we have it under really great control – Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them.

“And we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love, a part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

Trump tweeted a video of him presenting the trophy later on Sunday.