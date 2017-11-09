Donald Trump fails to notice Shinzo Abe falling into a bunker during round of golf

At first it seemed that Donald Trump's Asia tour got off to a gaffe-free start with his first stop in Japan, the closest thing to a diplomatic faux pas being that moment when he made light of a longstanding welcoming fish-feeding ritual.

But footage has now emerged of an embarrassing moment that went unnoticed at the time - Shinzo Abe falling head over heels into a sand bunker during his round of golf with the US President.

The Japanese premier hosted Mr Trump at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday in a game that was closed to the press. The leaders' minders did not account, however, for the fact that a Japanese TV network sent helicopters into the sky over the course.

Video, which quickly went viral on Japanese social media, appears to show Mr Abe hitting his ball out of the bunker (at the second attempt) and then trying to climb out of the trap.

Mr Abe reaches the top of the bunker but then slips, falling back on his behind. He quickly collected himself and bounded to his feet while Mr Trump had his back turned, and it appears the US President completely missed the incident.

The US President is said to be a better golfer, but the leaders have bonded over a love of the sport. During their first meeting in New York a year ago Mr Abe presented the then-President-elect with a gold-plated driver.

Following the round of the golf at the Japanese country club, where they were accompanied by Japan’s best professional golfer, Hideki Matsuyama, Mr Abe said: “Golf clubs are where we can both relax and share our real feelings, and we took our time having a frank talk about all sorts of difficult topics.

“I think President Trump enjoyed it very much. I had a very good time, too.”

Mr Trump said: “The relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. And I don’t think we’ve ever been closer to Japan than we are right now.”

Mr Trump is on a 12-day tour of Asia, visiting five countries across the continent.