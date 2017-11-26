Donald Trump plays golf almost three times as much as Barack Obama after one year in office

Mr Trump just spent his 81st day on the course: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Donald Trump has spent 81 days on the golf course in his first year as President, racing past his predecessors.

Mr Trump, after a weekend at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, has spent more time on the green than George W Bush did during eight years in office.

The President has also been on the golf course almost three times as much as Barack Obama did during his first year.

Saturday was Mr Trump’s fourth consecutive day at one of his clubs, where he played with golf star and supporter Jack Nicklaus, as reported by CNN.

The President’s golfing is often kept under wraps, with White House aides saying that Mr Trump will be spending his weekends working, or in meetings.

Mr Trump admitted he was golfing himself on Friday with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

As a reality television star and real estate businessman, Mr Trump spent years criticising Mr Obama for playing golf, mocking his “work ethic”.

We pay for Obama's travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies. Then we pay for his golf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Obama should play golf with Republicans & opponents rather than his small group of friends. That way maybe the terrible gridlock would end. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 September 2012

He tweeted in October 2014: “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the US, President Obama spent the day playing golf.”

While it is unclear how many rounds Mr Trump has played, Mr Obama played 26 rounds of golf after a year in office.

As reported by CBS, Mr Obama played a total of 333 rounds in eight years.

Mr Bush only played 24 rounds in eight years as he stopped playing in 2003, in response to criticism about his leisure time during the Iraq War.

Before entering the White House, Mr Trump said: ”I'm going to be working for you, I'm not going to have time to go play golf.”