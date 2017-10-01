Donald Trump tells NFL players it's 'very important' that they stand for the national anthem and stop protesting

Donald Trump has told the entire NFL that it is “very important” they stand for the national anthem on Sunday to “respect our flag and our country” amid the ‘Take a Knee’ protests that have engulfed the game.

More than 200 players took part in protests last week against racial and social inequality, with many players choosing to kneel down during the American national anthem that drew widespread attention, praise and criticism in differing measures.

The entire Dallas Cowboys roster and coaching team, including owner Jerry Jones, knelt down in Arizona – which drew a hostile reception from the home fans – while the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks all chose to remain in the tunnel until the anthem had finished.

Protests are expected to be at a minimum on Sunday however, with teams now calling for unity, and NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers chose to link arms with each other in a show of unity rather than protest, with fans in the stands putting their rivalry aside to do the same.

However, that did not stop President Trump warning the NFL – with whom he has been involved in a war of words of late – as he issued his expectation that they must stand and honour the national anthem this weekend.

“Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!” Mr Trump posted on Twitter, before adding video of the Chicago Blackhawks and the St Louis Blues with the caption: “19,000 RESPECTING our National Anthem! #StandForOurAnthem.”

