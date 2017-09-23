Donald Trump has rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House even though the NBA superstar already said he did not want to visit.

At a press conference on Friday, the Golden State Warriors point guard said he would be against his team attending a meet-and-greet with the President.

That is thought to be what prompted Trump's outburst.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team," the president said on Saturday.

"Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Title-winning teams from America's major sports have visited the White House since 1865 but the tradition has become more controversial since Trump took power earlier this year.

Curry, whose Warriors have won three consecutive NBA championships, attended a meet-and-greet when Barack Obama was president but said he feels differently this time around.

The 29-year-old said on Friday his personal desire was not to visit, but admitted his position was made difficult because he does not represent the whole team.

"I don't want to go," Curry said.





"That's the nucleus of my belief.

"But it's not just me going to the White House, because if it was that would be a pretty simple conversation.

"But it's the organisation, it's the team. It's hard to say because I don't know exactly what we're going to do.

"Whether we do go or we don't go, my belief stays the same."

Those comments reflected the sentiment Curry expressed in June when he said his team would need to "have a conversation" about a visit.

Curry's Warriors teammate Andre Igoudala also said he would rather not meet Trump.

"Maybe he doesn’t (invite us) and we don’t go, or we don’t say anything and make a big deal of it and he doesn’t make a big deal of it and we go our separate ways," Iguodala said when asked about a potential visit.

"Y’all might write about it. I might call him and say, ‘If they ask, just say our schedules conflicted.’ And then if y’all write something, we’ll say, ‘Fake News'".