Donald Trump is using NFL national anthem controversy to raise money

President Trump has been accused of “disrespectfully” capitalising on the NFL national anthem controversy to raise funds for the Republican Party.

This weekend, a number of NFL players knelt during the national anthem, which is traditionally played at the start of every match.

The symbolic act was intended as a protest against racial inequality in the US, and led to a tirade of tweets from the President calling for the “unpatriotic” players to be sacked by their managers.

On Monday, the President’s staff sent an email to subscribers asking them to “stand with Donald Trump and the American flag”- by donating to the administration.

Trump fundraising email: "Stand or kneel?" pic.twitter.com/DMwh5TnWrN — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 25, 2017

The email reads: “When the national anthem plays, President Trump proudly stands and places his hand over his heart out of respect for our flag, our country and our heroes.”

“That’s because the President supports the courageous patriots who have sacrificed to make this country great.”

Richard Painter, a prominent legal academic and former White House ethics lawyer under George W Bush, said the President was “using our national anthem to raise cash” and showing disrespect.

Just got a "stand or kneel" email from POTUS with a push poll and ask for support. He's using our national anthem to raise cash. Disrespect. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 25, 2017

Mr Painter has been a vocal critic of President Trump. In January, he launched a lawsuit against the President with colleagues at the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, arguing that he had not adequately resolved the conflicts of interest between his business empire and the presidency.

The email was sent out as Mr Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence leave Washington this week for a series of fundraising events.

The President will attend a fundraising dinner in New York on Tuesday Night, while Mr Pence will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin, appearing at a dinner where a pair of tickets will cost $35,000 (£25,959).

In June, Donald Trump raised an estimated $10 million in a single night at his first re-election fundraiser ahead of the 2020 election.