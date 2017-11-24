Donald Trump vows to bring peace to the Middle East this morning, then play golf with Tiger Woods

Donald Trump plans to head to his golf course with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson: Reuters

Donald Trump has tweeted he will speak to Turkey's President about “bringing peace” to the Middle East, before heading for a round of golf.

“Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East,” the US President wrote on Twitter.

“I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!”

He then tweeted his plans for later - which include golf with professionals.

“After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

“Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”

President Trump has previously hailed his close relationship with Mr Erdogan, speaking at a bilateral meeting in New York in September.

“We have a great friendship, as countries and I think we're right now as close as we've ever been,” Mr Trump said, adding the Turkish President is “running a very difficult part of the world” and commenting he is “getting very high marks”.

Violence broke out in May when the Turkish President’s security and pro-Erdogan supporters attacked Kurdish and Armenian protesters while Mr Erdogan visited Washington DC.

Nine people were injured in the brawl outside the Turkish embassy.

Mr Erdogan claimed the US President apologies for the brawl, which was denied by the White House, who said the pair “discussed a wide range of issues but there was no apology”.

The call between Mr Trump and Mr Erdogan comes several days after the US President spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss issues involving Syria, Iran, North Korea and Ukraine.

“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the conversation that was held, which was businesslike and informative,” the Kremlin said in a statement.





