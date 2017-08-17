Driss Oubakir: who is the Barcelona suspect?

Barcelona police have arrested Driss Oukabir as a suspect in the Las Ramblas terrorist attack.

Oukabir, aged around 28, was said to be living in the town of Ripoll, around 50 miles from Barcelona.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that he was a Moroccan citizen, born in the small town Aghbala in the Atlas mountains, with legal residency in Spain.

Oubakir was known to police, El Pais reported, and spent time in prison in Figueres, being released in 2012.

Anti-terrorism sources told the newspaper that Oubakir arrived in Barcelona from Morocco on August 13. Police have been identifying his associates in a bid to work out who was behind the Ramblas attack.

The same sources added that Oubakir is known to have spent time in Madrid this year, and police are attempting to work out where he stayed, and who he met there.

The paper obtained police audio of the incident. The perpetrator is described in the tape as being 1m 70cm tall, dressed in a a white top with blue stripes.

Police found a Spanish passport inside the van, although Oukabir had a foreign ID number.

Police said he had rented the white van used to mow down pedestrians in the centre of the Spanish city.

It was hired from the town of Santa Perpetua de la Mogada.

His involvement in the attack is unclear.