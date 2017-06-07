Earliest Ever Homo Sapiens Discovered in Morocco Forces Major Rethink of Human Evolution

The earliest Homo sapiens fossils ever found have been unearthed at a site in Morocco, in northwest Africa—far away from the “cradle of humanity” of southern and East Africa we tend to associate with the birthplace of our species.

At the cave site of Jebel Irhoud, researchers discovered the fossil remains of five individuals dating back 300,000 years. They were found alongside stone tools, animal bones and charcoal, indicating the controlled use of fire.

This discovery pushes back the oldest fossil evidence of our own species by 100,000 years—the previous oldest Homo sapiens remains came from Omo Kibish, in Ethiopia, and date to 195,000 years ago.

Two studies announcing the findings have been published in the journal Nature. In one, scientists document the morphological features of the fossils, showing how this early version of a human would have looked remarkably like what we do today. The other paper focuses on the dating of the site, with scientists using new techniques to establish how old the tools and remains were.

The fossils unearthed are not true Homo sapiens, the researchers note. They have a variety of features—while their cranium appears archaic, belonging to an earlier ancestor, their facial features are remarkably close to modern-day humans. Because of these features, the team say the site “documents early stages of the Homo sapiens clade in which key features of modern morphology were established.”





In total, the researchers located remains of five individuals—one of them a child. They were able to identify them through bits of skull, teeth and longer bones.

Finding such ancient evidence of early humans so far from where we thought our species began raises a multitude of questions. It also produces a hugely complicated picture of what could have been happening across Africa in terms of hominin dispersal and the various factors that would eventually lead our species to become what it is today.

“We used to think that there was a cradle of mankind 200,000 years ago in East Africa, but our new data reveal that Homo sapiens spread across the entire African continent around 300,000 years ago. Long before the out-of-Africa dispersal of Homo sapiens, there was dispersal within Africa,” study author Jean-Jacques Hublin said in a statement.

Hunters chasing gazelle across Africa

The authors say these early Homo sapiens had potentially moved north across Africa—when the savanna was greener—following gazelle. Because the stone tools date from the same period as the fossils, researchers say these early humans had brought their hunting technology with them.

How or why these five dead individuals ended up being left at the site with the tools and animal remains is unknown. Shannon McPherron, an author on the dating study, tells Newsweek the deposits were found in very close proximity—just a few meters—from one another. “We have stone tools, bones of animals they consumed, and human fossils,” she says. “We also have evidence of fire. The fire is important because it suggests that this is where they were living and not just a refuse area.

View photos Figure-3 More

Shannon McPherron, MPI EVA Leipzig

“What I can say is that we have no evidence of burial. It doesn’t mean they weren’t buried—but we have no indication that they were. And we have no bones in anatomical connection. At the same time we are frustrated by the fact that we have a very small window into what was once a much larger site. Had we been able to excavate more of it, perhaps we could have found additional evidence that would have allowed us to say more about how these various elements came together in this deposit.

“Adding to the mystery is the fact that we have at least five individuals represented. There are relatively few sites that have produced this many human fossils.” She says the team is hoping to excavate the site further, but are “waiting to be sure we had good dates for the deposits before continuing.”

