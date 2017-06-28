Earliest Ever Neolithic Skull Cult Discovered at Archaeology Site in Turkey

The earliest ever “skull cult” has been discovered in Turkey, with evidence indicating people living there 11,000 years ago would deflesh and carve up human skulls shortly after death for ritual purposes.

Three skulls discovered at the site of Göbekli Tepe, in the Southeastern Anatolia Region of Turkey, were found to have been carved and drilled into. A deep incision had been made along the sagittal axes—running vertically from the forehead to the back of the skull. One of the skulls also had a hole drilled into it on the top left of the cranium.

While the practice of modifying and displaying skulls for religious purposes was widespread during the Neolithic period (around 12,000 to 4,000 years ago), these skulls represent the earliest evidence of it. This potentially makes it one of the first Neolithic “skull cults”—civilizations that carried out ritual modifications to skulls after death.

Trending: U.S. Military Sending Warship to Israel, Spy Planes to Syria After Chemical Weapons Report

Göbekli Tepe is an extremely important archaeological site. First discovered in the 1960s, it comprises of huge stone slabs that had been purposefully arranged there—a little like the U.K.’s Stonehenge, only far older. The site is thought to have been used for ritual or religious purposes, rather than domestic, meaning it is widely considered the world’s first temple.

View photos Göbekli Tepe More

German Archaeological Institute (DAI)

While little is known about the people who constructed the site, it is known that they were on the crux of a major change in human civilization—swapping a hunter gatherer lifestyle for a sedentary one, when people began farming and settling down in one place.

The discovery of the skulls represent the very first evidence of human presence in this area: “We’ve looked for years for primary burials [the first humans to be buried there] in all the cemeteries but we haven’t found them,” Julia Gresky, from the German Archaeological Institute, tells Newsweek. “These fragments are the first—but our research is only just beginning.”

Gresky has now analyzed the skulls is the author of a new study about them, published in the journal Science Advances. Excavations at Göbekli Tepe have been going on for over 20 years, but until recently, no anthropological research work had been carried out there.

“When I started 2009 they had several boxes with bone fragments," she says. "I looked through them and made some examinations, Then I found the first of these fragments. That was really special. I’d never seen anything like at. At first I thought they [the other scientists] were playing a joke on me.

Don't miss: The Latest Art Trend Is Catering to Dogs, Because Canines Deserve Entertainment, Too

"But it turned out they were really old. That was a really big surprise. Then I tried to find comparisons in other site in the region. There are a lot of skull cults going on in the Neolithic in this area, but so far we haven't found any comparable carvings.”

View photos Göbekli Tepe More

Read More