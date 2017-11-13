When Earth's Supercontinent Pangaea Was Torn Apart 130 Million Years Ago, the Planet Warmed Up

No one would have thought continents tearing themselves apart would be calm, but scientists have just uncovered evidence that the process has consequences far above the surface of the Earth as well. That's according to a paper published today in the journal Nature Geoscience.

In the paper, a team of German and Australian scientists tallied up how much land was being torn apart over time and compare the extent of this activity, called rifting, to carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. They found that it makes a much larger carbon contribution than scientists had previously expected, especially compared to a showier source of carbon from plate movements, at volcanoes.

While we tend to be focused on the carbon cycle of compounds moving between the atmosphere, the ocean, and the upper layers of the Earth's surface, there's a whole lot more carbon that is typically locked safely away in the heart of the planet. But as continents literally tear themselves apart, they can free some of this carbon, leading to a spike in global levels.

Trending: Ancient Humans and Stolen Bones: Major Controversy Raises Doubt About History of Human Evolution in Europe

"Rift systems develop by tectonic stretching of the continental crust, which may lead to break-up of entire plates," lead author Sascha Brune, a geoscientist at the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, said in a press release.

11_13_rift_valley_continents More

Brune, Nasa WorldWind

Right now, the largest such rift system is in east Africa, where the Earth is tearing apart over a network of almost 4,000 miles. That sounds dramatic, but it's small potatoes compared to the rift activity about 130 million years ago. Then, about 25,000 miles worth of rifts tore apart the supercontinent Pangaea, a massive break-up that included snapping India and Australia off Antarctica and other gigantic cracks spider-webbing across the planet. The scientists also looked at a second spike in rifting activity that took place about 55 million years ago.

Don't miss: North Korea Threatens Nuclear War with U.S., But 'Loves Peace More Than Anyone Else'

In each case, they calculated the amount of carbon production they expected based on how quickly modern rifts produce the stuff. Then, they compared those peaks to records of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and found that the two rates matched up pretty well.

There may well be more discoveries to be made about the unexpected impact of plate tectonics, since scientists only began to accept the theory about five decades ago. That was despite its proposal in the 1910s, by the scientist Alfred Wegener.

The authors of the new paper are quick to add that today's rift systems aren't responsible for all that much carbon dioxide production, at least not next to human activities. We can't blame today's climate change on the Earth splitting open under our feet.

More from Newsweek