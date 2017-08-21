Eclipse 2017: The best and funniest reactions to the super rare phenomenon

The eclipse as seen above Oregon, USA: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Millions of Americans have gathered to witness the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly a century.

Anticipation mounted on Monday when the eclipse's totality - the line of shadow created when the sun is completely obscured - hit the shore of Oregon and rapidly moved eastwards to South Carolina.

Many observers used high tech camera equipment to record the event. Others documented the eclipses's unusual effect on shadows and animals.

Pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime event quickly flooded social media.

During totality, most of the cows in this field in Albany, Ore., laid down. A flock of birds took off. #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/zo5RxFmU50 — Andrea Chang (@byandreachang) August 21, 2017

No strange bird behavior so far. But lots of awesome human diversity and awe of science @sacstate's #eclipse viewing party pic.twitter.com/DknjeUnNlP — Sara Kross (@wildfarms) August 21, 2017

Backyard tree acting like a thousand pinhole cameras #eclipse pic.twitter.com/tEUSFpo9HU — Joanne Hammond (@KamloopsArchaeo) August 21, 2017

Shadows of the eclipse thru trees on deck in Idaho pic.twitter.com/plQjdOd3if — Jeramie Rain (@jeramiedreyfuss) August 21, 2017

A thousand little eclipse shadows filtered through the trees, at the back of the house :) pic.twitter.com/Ynu7jNi5eP — Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) August 21, 2017

In addition to providing an impressive visual spectacle, eclipses are also a chance for scientists to study the sun more closely.

According to Nasa, the phenomenon will allow scientists to study the out atmosphere of the sun, the corona.

The corona usually cannot be seen against the bright background of the sun.