Elfyn Evans wins 2017 Wales Rally GB

Elfyn Evans led the 2017 Wales Rally GB for most of the weekend, to the delight of the record Welsh crowds - REPORTER IMAGES

Elfyn Evans has claimed a historic victory at the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB, thrilling local crowds and becoming the only Welsh driver to win a round of the World Rally Championship.

Evans and English co-driver Daniel Barritt finished a convincing 37.3 seconds ahead of second-placing crew Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, after almost three hours of hard driving across some of Britain's most demanding roads.

French driver Seb Ogier was over 45 seconds slower than the Welshman, but his third place in the British round of the WRC is enough for him to claim the overall championship.

These successes from Ogier and Evans, as well as Estonian driver Ott Tanak, have helped secure the WRC Manufacturer's title for independent British racing team M-Sport, based in Cumbria. M-Sport's fleet of Ford Fiestas have become a dominant force in international rallying