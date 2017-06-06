Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch the US Air Force's mysterious X-37B space plane

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Airforce's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 7, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp will fly its first mission for the US Air Force in August when it launches the military’s X-37B miniature spaceplane, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said on Tuesday.

Four previous X-37B missions were launched by United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rockets.

"SpaceX will be sending the next Air Force payload up into space in August," Wilson said during webcast testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

She later specified that the payload would be one of the Air Force’s two X-37B spaceplanes.

The X-37B is an orbital test vehicle about one-quarter of the size of NASA's retired space shuttles. It has a cargo bay about the size of pickup truck's. Its most recent mission ended in May, when it landed with a sonic boom at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Since the X-37B first flew in April 2010, the test vehicle program has spent a total of 2,085 days in orbit. What the orbiters have been doing during that time in space — at relatively low altitudes — remains unclear.

The X-37B program "performs risk reduction, experimentation, and concept-of-operations development for reusable space-vehicle technologies," the Air Force said in a release issued after the May landing.

In 2011, Arthur Grantz, a chief engineer at Boeing, which built the X-37B, said the vehicle could eventually be modified to carry passengers, though he didn't say exactly what the US military wanted to do with it.

Its orbit and engines may indicate the X-37B is being used as part of a program to move reconnaissance satellites into lower orbit, where their photos would be better but more fuel would be required.

