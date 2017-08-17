Emily Scarratt: 10 fitness secrets from the England women’s rugby team

With the England women’s rugby team continuing their defence of their World Cup title against the USA today, vice-captain Emily Scarratt, who was top scorer when England lifted the trophy in 2014, tells Mark Bailey how she and her teammates get fit for battle

1. Move some tin in the weights room

“There is probably a preconception among some women that if you lift weights all of a sudden you will grow enormous muscles but that is obviously not true. It’s about making yourself feel good and putting your body in a position where it is able to deal with everyday life at a canter. Weights definitely make you feel good without making you look like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"We do a variety of things but for the lower-body it’s often squats, lunges, step-ups and rack-pulls, which are like the top phase of a deadlift. For the upper-body, the norms are bench-presses, pull-ups, shoulder-presses and complex movements like cleans and snatches.

"I am not one of the strongest girls so I am not throwing a huge amount of tin around the gym.”

2. Sharpen up your reaction speeds

“In my position we need to do a lot of work on our speed. We have had sprint coaches in in the past. But I like the speed sessions, the explosive plyometric sessions and the core work.

"For speed and reactions we work on little jumps, hops, skips and bounds, and simple things like bringing your toes up and reacting off the ground when you sprint. We also do resisted walks with a band or a pulley and lots of accelerations and change of direction stuff which has definitely helped over the years.”

3. Power up with cheesy music

“I am never the one who is brave enough to bring out my playlists in the gym but the girls certainly bring an eclectic mix to the table. One day it is 80s pop, the next it is cheesy pop, then there is some hardcore R&B so we get a real mixture.

"On a Friday or Monday morning when you need some energy the music really helps so sometimes a bit of B*Witched is never a bad thing. Who thought I’d ever say that sentence?”

4. Eat for enjoyment as well as energy

“I love my food like most people do so I stick to a healthy balanced diet. I eat food because I enjoy it. I don’t eat it because it is fuel.

"I am a bit of a foodie so I enjoy what I eat. I would rather eat something I want to eat that comes with all the right nutritional benefits whereas some people hammer the same meal for five days in a row. I like to experiment and try new things and eat out sometimes too.”

5. Stick to the three-hour rule

“For me it is all about regular feedings, eating every three hours and making sure what you take on at that time is the right thing. I am loving avocado with eggs on toast for breakfast at the moment.

"I don’t drink coffee so a glass of orange juice kick-starts my day. Mid-morning I will maybe have a glass of milk and some fruit. Lunch might be chicken salad which is a bit lower on carbs if I have not been doing much training.

"Mid-afternoon I might have boiled eggs or a piece of fruit and then in the evening I will have a fajita, some meat balls or homemade burgers with sweet potato.

"Just before bed I will have a glass of milk. I sound a bit like a child, don’t I? But milk offers a good source of protein for recovery so I can go again the next day.”

