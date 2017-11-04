England on the board at World Cup with hard-fought win over Lebanon

England are on the board at the World Cup after a stuttering display: Getty

England have their first win of the 2017 World Cup and put one foot in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 29-10 victory over Lebanon in Sydney.

At a wet and dreary Sydney Football Stadium, England powered past the Cedars thanks to tries to Kallum Watkins, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Hall, Ben Currie and Tom Burgess.

After losing 18-4 to Australia in Melbourne in their World Cup opener, this was a must-win game for Wayne Bennett’s team.

England had a disrupted preparation with two late changes in the form of Stefan Ratchford replacing Jonny Lomax at fullback and George Williams taking James Roby’s spot on the bench.

But that didn’t stop them putting minnows Lebanon to the sword. Ranked 18th in the world and playing in just their second World Cup, as well as being made up of a mixture of part-timers and NRL players, the Middle Eastern nation was not expected to put up too much opposition against a fully professional England side stacked with Super League and NRL talent.

However, they stayed with them for large parts of the match, frustrating England with their passion and commitment. Eventually the class and experience of their British opponents told, but it took time initially for the tide to turn.

England coach Bennett was displeased with his side’s performance

Lebanon levelled Kallum Watkins' opener

“The first half was pretty good,” he said. “I was really pleased with our ball control. I thought we defended pretty well. Second half I thought we just lost our way, with the football particularly. We have to be better than that. These games are difficult because you’re expected to win them. For us part of our journey is to be more consistent and it’s not good enough.”

Lebanon coach Brad Fittler was happy with how his team responded after a difficult first half.

“The first half we lost control and we didn’t react to them very well,” he said. “But the second half was very impressive. We had a chat at half-time and they reacted pretty well.”

The Cedars made England work for their win

England opened the scoring after nine minutes when the ball was swung to the right to exploit an overlap and Watkins touched down.

But eight minutes later Lebanon drew level 6-6 thanks to a mistake from Gareth Widdop. The stand-off fumbled a Robbie Farah grubber kick and Lebanese loose forward Nick Kassis pounced on the ball to send the 10,237-strong pro-Cedars crowd into raptures.

