England fall to defeat in World Cup opener as 22-year wait for win over Australia goes on

England are still searching for their first win over Australia in 22 years after going down 18-4 in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup opener in Melbourne.

Tries to Kangaroo trio Matt Gillett, Billy Slater and Josh Dugan was enough to cancel out Jermaine McGillvary’s score in the fifth minute and notch a 14-point victory in front of 22,724 fans. Most worrying for England was the first half loss of star forward Sam Burgess with a knee injury.

England’s tournament started with promise after Huddersfield flyer McGillvary touched down out wide. Wayne Bennett’s side started with intent and promise, testing the Kangaroos out with ball movement around the field. It paid off when Gareth Widdop found McGillvary in acres of space on the right wing and he scored with ease.

But that was good as it got for the men in white, with Australia responding in customary ruthless fashion. First the Kangaroos built pressure by forcing a number of goal-line dropouts. Then skipper Cameron Smith scooted out of dummy half and Gillett stepped Luke Gale on his way to the try-line. Smith’s conversion gave the hosts a 6-4 lead.

With England’s errors and missed tackles mounting up, Billy Slater was the next to cross. The Aussies caught England’s right edge napping and Slater dummied and sneaked over. It was the old Melbourne Storm and Queensland connection of Smith and Slater that once again proved pivotal in England’s downfall, just like it has for the past decade.

Things went from bad to nightmarish when main attraction and NRL superstar Burgess was brought off with a knee injury in the 36th minute and headed straight up the tunnel. The match-winning forward did not return and his involvement in the rest of the World Cup is now in serious doubt.

The first half finished with McGillvary foiling another Australia attack and the score remaining at 10-4. The visitors had received four less sets than their opponents and missed a staggering 22 tackles, proving they were somewhat fortunate to only be six points behind.

In the second half the Kangaroos sought to strike again and put England to bed. But the handling of both sides let them down, with fullback Jonny Lomax blowing a rare opportunity on Australia’s try-line. England started to claw their way back into the contest on the back of some dangerous forays from the impressive McGillvary.

