England women's Rugby League World Cup campaign comes to an end with crushing loss to New Zealand

New Zealand have won the World Cup in 2000, 2005 and 2008: Getty

England women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a crushing 52-4 defeat by New Zealand in Sunday's semi-finals in Sydney.

England conceded two tries in the first six minutes but hit back through Tara-Jane Stanley, who pounced on a kick from half-back Kirsty Moroney to score midway through the first half, and they trailed only 14-4 at the break.

However, the Ferns ran in seven tries after the break, including a hat-trick for winger Honey Hireme, to run away with the game and secure a place in Saturday's final.

There they will play the reigning world champions, Australia, who were were 58-6 winners over Canada in the other semi-final.

Ali Brigginshaw, Steph Hancock and Isabelle Kelly all scored two tries apiece for the hosts, to set up a final against their oldest rivals. Natasha Smith ran over Canada's only try.

The final is set to take place in Brisbane on 2 December as part of a double-header with the men's World Cup final, between England and Australia.