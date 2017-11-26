England women's Rugby League World Cup campaign comes to an end with crushing loss to New Zealand

Sports Staff
New Zealand have won the World Cup in 2000, 2005 and 2008: Getty

England women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a crushing 52-4 defeat by New Zealand in Sunday's semi-finals in Sydney.

England conceded two tries in the first six minutes but hit back through Tara-Jane Stanley, who pounced on a kick from half-back Kirsty Moroney to score midway through the first half, and they trailed only 14-4 at the break.

However, the Ferns ran in seven tries after the break, including a hat-trick for winger Honey Hireme, to run away with the game and secure a place in Saturday's final.

There they will play the reigning world champions, Australia, who were were 58-6 winners over Canada in the other semi-final.

Ali Brigginshaw, Steph Hancock and Isabelle Kelly all scored two tries apiece for the hosts, to set up a final against their oldest rivals. Natasha Smith ran over Canada's only try.

The final is set to take place in Brisbane on 2 December as part of a double-header with the men's World Cup final, between England and Australia.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes