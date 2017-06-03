Epsom Derby 2017: 40/1 shot Wings Of Eagles wins for Aidan O'Brien

The 40/1 shot became the biggest priced winner of The Derby since 1974: Getty

40/1 shot Wings Of Eagles stunned the field to win the 2017 Investec Derby at Epsom.

The Aidan O'Brien trained outsider, ridden by jockey Padraig Beggy, stormed past more favoured rivals to record a surprise victory and become the biggest priced winner in over 40 years in what is the richest race ever staged in the UK.

The result had looked like going with the form book as Cliffs Of Moher just got the better of the two Frankel colts, Cracksman and Eminent, inside the final furlong.

But that was not taking into account Wings Of Eagles, the apparent Ballydoyle fifth string, who provided O'Brien with a sixth Derby winner.

Beggy, having his first ride in the race, said: "That's my first ride, but when you're riding one for Aidan you don't worry about the price, they always have a chance.

"I had a bit of bad luck in running but probably got there at the right time in the end."

View photos Wings Of Eagles beat more fancied rivals to take the victory (Getty) More

O'Brien said: "His lad at home was delighted with him. We thought he was a very nice horse last year, he ran a lovely race at the back-end in France and then ran a lovely race at Chester.

"I couldn't be happier, and obviously I'm delighted with Cliffs Of Moher but he's a bit of a baby and his next run will be something to look forward to.

"Paddy is a world-class rider, he has a great mind and is always very aware - I'm delighted for him, I can't tell you how delighted we are to have him working with us."



