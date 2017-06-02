Epsom Derby 2017: Ignore the 1000/1 outsider, Eminent can surge to glory

For most top tier races much of the preamble focuses on the best horses in the field, yet for this year's Epsom Derby column inches have been dominated by undoubtedly its worst horse.

Racing has been near split over the participation of 1,000/1 shot Diore Lia, some applauding the owner's gumption and charitable intentions, others incensed by the cheek and potential hazards it may cause.

To contextualise the difference in quality, the average rating of this year's derby field (without Diore de Lia) is 107, the Racing Post make her’s 52. The race reserved for royalty has a shameless pretender.

The reasons behind the horse's unlikely participation? The owner can tell us. Richard Aylward told the Racing Post: ‘The whole idea behind what I'm doing is to raise money for Great Ormond Street, which is something I care deeply about.

‘The horse was entered for the Derby two years ago and these charities need all the money and support they can get. I'm 48 and have been breeding horses all my life – it’s a dream come true to have a runner in the race.’

Whatever reasons he may have and believe to be innocent, much of the racing public disagrees.

Indeed its original trainer, Jane Chapple-Hyam, refused to train the horse for the race, forcing the owner to switch homes for the filly.

The tale took a further twist on Wednesday when the sport’s governing body refused to let Gina Mangan, a 25-year-old apprentice with one winner to her name from 2009, take the ride. Fury ensued with threats of withdrawal and accusations of elitism before ultimately a replacement was sourced.

Any fan would be aghast to see the outsider cause interference with another runner and ruin its chances, yet a clean, harmless run and maybe even beating one or two underperformers (still unlikely) can only be considered a victory.

A fantastic charity with plenty of awareness raised and even some cash too, certainly much more of the former than if only the year's training fees had been donated.

Aside from the potential fairytale/horror of Diore Lia's participation, a reason for so much focus on the modest filly is perhaps the absence of any extraordinary colt. Such is the openness of the race, the largest field since 2003 of 19 will go to post with a lively betting market to boot.

Cracksman is the favourite, certainly the form pick but not as imposing a performer as one would expect from a Derby favourite. His only run this season will have provided some valuable experience, with Epsom’s esoteric course not to all horses’ tastes. His owner was undoubtedly livelier regarding his runner in 2015, Golden Horn, who would return victorious after being supplemented for the race at the cost of £75,000.

Supplemented this year (for £85,000) and second behind Cracksman at Epsom was Permian. Since that day, Mark Johnston’s charge has won twice, most recently the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York, a well-regarded trial in which he demonstrated his front running prowess. Both will have undoubtedly improved since meeting back in April, yet Permian remains a much bigger price.

