Erdogan moves to ban word 'arena' from sports stadiums as un-Turkish

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, has launched a crackdown on the word “arena”, calling on sports stadiums to stop using the word because it is un-Turkish.

Stressing the need for Turkey to develop its “own language”, Mr Erdogan said last week that he was implementing a plan to remove the word “arena” from sports stadiums.

"We are going to remove the word 'arena' from stadiums," he said in a speech. “Of course you know what they used to do in arenas in the past? They would let people be shred to pieces. We are going to remove the word ‘arena’ from stadiums.”

He said Akif Cagatay Kilic, the sports minister, had already been instructed to carry out the order.

"What does arena mean? We don't have such a thing in our language," Mr Erdogan added, urging people to examine the "meaning and interpretation" of arenas saying the word was "neither polite nor elegant".

Mr Erdogan’s disdain for the word is thought to stem from Ancient Roman arenas, where gladiators would fight to the death in front of baying crowds and be torn apart by animals for the amusement of onlookers.

In modern Turkey, arenas are much more likely to be used as venues to watch mainstream sports such as football, rather than gladiatorial combat.

In Istanbul, Besiktas and Galatasaray have the word “arena” in their name, and Fenerbahce's indoors basketball venue recently played host to the EuroLeague champions despite being called the “Ulker Sports Arena”.

The incident was Mr Erdogan’s latest bid for cultural purity in Turkey.

Speaking in March, he said that the country “should rediscover and rebuild our national and cultural values, which reflect the native Turkish culture and arts, against cultural alienation and imperialism through a universal perspective.

“In the final analysis, all cultures in fact emerge, develop and flourish within a certain society and specific geography.”

And now, perhaps, with a specific lexicography.