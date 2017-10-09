ESPN suspends black female presenter who called Trump a white supremacist

Ms Hill has been suspended from ESPN for two weeks: John Salangsang/Invision/AP

A black ESPN sportscaster who has sparred with Donald Trump has been suspended from the network for a "violation of social media guidelines".

Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks after she weighed in on the NFL kneeling controversy on Twitter, writing that the only way for there to be true change is for advertisers to be impacted. Some viewed her statement - which came in response to Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones' threat to bench players who refused to stand during the American national anthem - was advocating a boycott of the league's advertisers.

"Change happens when advertisers are impacted," Ms Hill wrote then. "If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers."

The NFL, on its public relations Twitter account, said that Ms Hill had violated the network's social media guidelines.

"She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet," the statement read.

The sports broadcasting network did not specify which tweets were problematic.

Ms Hill made national headlines last month when she called Mr Trump a "white supremacist who largely surrounded himself with other white supremacists" in a series of tweets.

Those tweets also resulted in corporate backlash from ESPN, which noted that her comments "do not represent the position of ESPN." Ms Hill later apologised for portraying her employer in a negative light, but stood by her assertion of racism.

The NFL has been at the centre of controversy recently after Mr Trump attacked players for kneeling in protest of police brutality in the United States, primarily against black Americans. After those statements, football players have knelt in solidarity. That particular form of protest was first started last year by then 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick was not rehired onto a team this year.



