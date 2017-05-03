The Evolution of a Tiny Skunk That Does Handstands

A tiny species of skunk that does handstands to make itself look threatening evolved as a result of climate change during the Pleistocene Ice Age a million years ago—not from the geographical barriers normally associated with the division of species.

Western spotted skunks are tiny, weighing just two pounds and measuring up to 18 inches in length. They are found across western U.S and Mexico and can live in a huge variety of climates: “One of the reason we’re interested in this species is it exists from the Sonoran desert, to the temperate rainforest of British Columbia to Wyoming, so the habitats and the climates in which they live are quite diverse,” Adam Ferguson, from the Field Museum in Chicago, tells Newsweek.

Western Spotted Skunk

Field Museum

Ferguson is lead author of a new study, published in the journal Ecology and Evolution. In it, he looks at how the spotted skunk ended up in such vastly different environments—looking at the factors that would have led to this dispersal.

Researchers analyzed the DNA of 97 spotted skunks from different regions and climates in the U.S. They discovered the species could be divided into three clades, or genetic sub-divisions. But these clades could not be linked to key geographic barriers that would normally lead to their emergence.

“The differences between the clades didn’t correspond to any well-known geographic barriers that do exist for other taxa,” Ferguson says. “For example, striped skunks west of the Sierra Madre Mountains are genetically different to those on the eastern side of the mountains. So those are very early evolutionary factors where these mountains were there before. But for striped skunks, there was a genetic subdivision, but for spotted skunks there was not.

Western Spotted Skunk

JERRY W. DRAGOO

“The same mountain that acted as a barrier for gene flow for one species of skunk doesn’t appear to have been doing so for the spotted skunk.”

The team created a model to show where the spotted skunks exist now, then developed an “ideal climate envelope” where conditions would have been right for the species to thrive. They then projected this model into the past to look for periods when pockets of suitable conditions would have emerged.

During the Pleistocene Ice Age (2,600,000 to 11,700 years ago), North America was almost entirely covered by glaciers. As glaciers retreated and expanded, patches of land suitable for spotted skunks emerged.

Western Spotted Skunk

