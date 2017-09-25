Exclusive: we talk to AMG boss Tobias Moers about £2.4m Project One hypercar

The Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar was one of the biggest launches of the Frankfurt Motor Show, and perhaps the most technologically accomplished production vehicles announced so far this year. Here, Telegraph motoring correspondent Andrew English speaks to AMG boss Tobias Moers about the new £2.4m, 217mph car.

Q: The Project One is claimed to be the nearest thing to a Formula One car for the road, but Formula One cars a notoriously difficult and uncomfortable to drive. If you don't go fast enough the tyres don't grip, the aero doesn't work, the engines are peaky and you need the reactions of a stoat. How really like an F1 car is the Project One going to be to drive?

A: "That would be an F1 car from before electrification certainly, but I think we need to differentiate the whole vehicle from the powertrain, which is a Formula One power train. You have an electrically-driven turbocharger, so there is no turbo lag. There's instant reaction, a kind jump, the response to the throttle is immediate on power and torque; it has a more immediate response than any atmospheric aspirated engine I've ever come across.

Then we had a battery which has four times the capacity of the F1 car and an electrically driven front axle, each wheel with a 120kW motor, which gives you torque vectoring. We also will have an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which is beyond the one in the current GTR cars which in my opinion is the best in the world. Even if you switch it off, it is still supportive, but you just don't feel it. Put a race driver in the car with the ESP 'off' and they come back with a big smile, but ESP is still there.

And while we have a lot of aero, this is not a 'down force car', which in my opinion comes when you have a level of down force equivalent to the car's weight. We have low drag and force pressing down on the car, but not to that level, although yes I admit if you lose the downforce you will lose the car; it's at that level.

And you don't need a Formula One team to get the engine started, and it's a car, you can just drive it away.

Q: What have you learned from the project that can be used on more conventional AMG cars?

A: "The most interesting thing is that F1 is helping road cars now. You are aware of that phrase: 'F1 is a rolling laboratory for the future road cars'. Well it's more than phrase these days, it's true. Electric driven turbochargers will be seen more on high performance road cars after 2020. So doing a car like this is an education.

