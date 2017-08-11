Explained: Why Floyd Mayweather has asked the Nevada State Commission to fight Conor McGregor in 8oz gloves

Not for the first time, preparations for Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming super-fight against Conor McGregor have been thrown confusion, after the American boxer attempted to instigate a late rule change to the bout using his Instagram page.

The two met are set to meet on August 26 at the junior-middleweight weight limit of 154-pounds, which means that 10oz boxing gloves are mandatory, as per Nevada State Athletic Commission rules.

However, on Tuesday evening Mayweather took to social media and made an interesting offer: “I’m telling McGregor, ‘let’s fight in 8oz gloves’”, he wrote on his Instagram page.

But why would Mayweather — who hasn’t knocked out an opponent since Victor Ortiz in 2011 and has admitted to suffering from “brittle fists” — want to fight in lighter gloves, something which would appear to favour McGregor?

And what are the Nevada State Athletic Commissions actual rules on the topic?

Here, we attempt to clear up some of the confusion.

What did Mayweather propose?

In his typically understated fashion, Mayweather pictured a plain black image with “MCGREGOR… LET’S FIGHT IN 8 OZ GLOVES” written on it in large white lettering.

The caption underneath read:

Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites. If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true.

I'm telling McGregor, "Let's fight in 8 oz gloves".

McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves.

Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see.

So, in a nutshell, Mayweather wants to scrap the original plan to wear 10oz gloves so that both men can wear lighter 8oz gloves, instead.

Why is that unusual?

It’s unusual because it was widely assumed that the fight was taking place at the super-middleweight limit — slightly heavier than Mayweather’s ideal weight — precisely because he wanted to fight in the larger 10 oz gloves.

McGregor is the bigger and stronger man (Getty)

But keen boxing fans will have been most surprised by the third paragraph of the short statement: “McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves.”

Assuming the statement is not all an elaborate ruse, that admission represents a remarkable change of approach from Mayweather, who is known for being one of the best prepared (some might even say neurotic) boxers in the business.

The build-up to the Manny Pacquiao fight, for example, was dominated by arguments over what type of gloves would be used, with Mayweather’s representatives controversially contesting the use of Pacquiao's preferred Reyes-manufactured boxing gloves shortly after the weigh-in.

What has McGregor said on the topic?

The Irishman has repeatedly criticised his opponent for his many stipulations on what gloves will be used. In Los Angeles, on the first leg of their promotional tour, he said:

All these rules, all these restrictions, it doesn’t faze me, it amuses me. The gloves. They have to be 10 oz. 154 lbs, he’s never fought at 154, I think he’s fought at 154 maybe once.

He wants the gloves up, no problem, give him the gloves up. I’ll wear 10 oz. No Mexican made gloves, OK, no problem. No gloves made out of horse hair, no problem, I don’t give a f***.

