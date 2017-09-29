How to make an extreme obstacle race a worldwide phenomenon, by the Spartan Race founder

Ahead of this weekend’s Spartan Race in Windsor, founder Joe De Sena talks to Mark Bailey about the transformative power of suffering, why all fitness challenges should be timed and ranked, and his ambitious plans to make obstacle racing an Olympic sport

Encourage people to embrace hardship

“With human beings in first world countries, their instinct is to make things safer, healthier, easier and more convenient, but with Spartan Race we are selling the 180 degree opposite of all that. If you or I lived many years ago we’d be naturally leaning towards comfort and convenience because we would have struggled to just get water on a daily basis. But the pendulum has swung too far and we are now sitting down for 8-10 hours a day. Maybe that means going back to basics and manufacturing a little adversity in our lives. We are human beings and human beings are meant to sweat, breathe heavy, get dirty and connect to the earth. We are animals.”

Time and rank everyone

“We put on an authentic event with military-inspired obstacles that holds people accountable and times and ranks them. We are not selling handbags or gasoline. It’s healthy, it’s about sport, community, transformation, health and wellness. I think, yes, this is competitive and, yes, we want to take it to the Olympics one day, but we are holding people accountable. If you want to change lives you need that component. Accountability requires you to time people. We have judges on the course so if you skip an obstacle you have to do 30 burpees. Your ranking is up in bright lights in front of everybody. That is accountability.”

Choose a good name

“In the early days I was doing long-distance events of 300-500 miles and I couldn’t get it to work because not a lot of people want to participate in those kinds of events. Then in 2010 I took a stab at a different name - Spartan – and a different format and it worked in a really big way. It is rare to get a name like Spartan. I joke with Richard Branson that Spartan is ten times what Virgin is because of the history you get with this name. It elicits an incredible response, even if you just see the word Spartan on a t-shirt at an airport.”

Create obstacles that are genuinely hard

“My favourite obstacle – the real burpee-maker – is the spear throw. You see someone walk up to it, with a cocky look as though they are going to nail it, and then you see their face change as it’s flying through the air and they get to the point of despair. And then they have to go back with their tail between their legs and do 30 burpees. It’s really fun to watch.”

Prove that adversity can be transformative

“Before launching the Spartan Race I took part in a crazy event. Doing this race (the Iditarod) on foot was gruelling, a real killer. The temperatures, the snow, someone nearly dying, it was brutal. It never stopped snowing and we lost our way. It was a disaster. The temperature was 30 below zero, it was absolute hell and there was no way of escaping it. But at the same time I had a real sense of calm and peacefulness. All the stuff I had been worrying about went out of my head. When you get to a place where you just want water, food and shelter, your shoulders drop. There is nothing else on your mind. A healthy person has a million wishes. A sick person has one. In a way when I went out there I was in the same boat as a sick person and there is something really transformative about that."

