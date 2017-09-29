Fallout from nightclub brawl continues to engulf England cricketers

English cricket was engulfed in more scandal as the fallout from a nightclub brawl continued to overshadow the team's performances on the field.

With a police investigation ongoing into last weekend's fracas in Bristol, the sport's reputation was in danger of being further damaged, following the emergence of a series of allegedly lewd and inappropriate images on social media.

Ben Stokes and Alex Hales, have both been suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until further notice, pending the outcome of a police investigation into allegations they punched and kicked two men during a brawl in the early hours of Monday morning after the team's one day win over the West Indies.

But Hales, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder, also appeared to be at the centre of a concerted smear campaign, after allegedly compromising photographs began appearing online.

One of the images showed the player posing in a naked selfie, but sources close to Hales insisted it was taken over five years old ago before he played for England,

It was not known who circulated the photograph, but sources insisted that a series of other pictures also purporting to feature him or be taken by him, were hoaxes.

In another image, a semi naked girl could be seen wearing a cricket shirt, with Hales’s, name across the back.

But sources close to the player said the shirt could have been bought from any sports store, or online, and the image had nothing to do with the player.

Stokes has also been accused of mocking model, Katie Price's disabled son, Harvey, in a video that was leaked online.

Hales is expected to be questioned under caution next week by Avon and Somerset Police, amid allegations he kicked a man during a brawl outside the MBargo nightclub in Bristol.

The incident took place at 2.30am on Monday morning and the emergence of a video showing the alleged brawl has led to wider questions about the drinking culture surrounding the England cricket team.

The ECB will be keeping a close eye on activities off the pitch this weekend, with one England player due to have a stag do in Amsterdam and another getting married.

England captain, Joe Root and fellow international, Stuart Broad, were both due to attend team-mate, Joss Butler's stag in the notorious Dutch city, but decided to cancel after England's director of cricket, Andrew Strauss, warned the players about their public behaviour.

