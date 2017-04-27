This fantastic idea for a circular runway is sadly going nowhere

Building a new runway is often a tight squeeze. For example, part of the opposition to a new runway in London, which has provoked national debate, comes from the hundreds of families whose homes will be demolished to make way for the airport expansion. But a team of Dutch scientists have now come up with an airport design that would allow large numbers of aircraft to take off in a much smaller space than currently possible – by using a circular runway.

The researchers behind the Endless Runway project from the Netherlands Aerospace Centre argue that it would allow aircraft to land and take off in any direction. This would reduce fuel costs and turbulence and sometimes even allow flights to take off when they would otherwise be delayed because they are waiting for a space on the runway. It could also help lower ticket prices and spread out noise pollution so it’s not concentrated over one narrow area.

As a retired airline captain, I admire the idea. It is a fantastic and thought-provoking notion. To the general public, it probably sounds too good to be true. And sadly, it is. Even if its designers were to solve all its problems and find a backer, it probably couldn’t come to fruition for decades.

This idea was actually first proposed nearly a century ago, in 1919, and was further tested by the US Navy in the mid 1960s. These trials were carried out at the General Motors circular and banked test track in Arizona and worked very well. But they were all completed on a smaller scale with much smaller aircraft, by pilots who were mostly accustomed to landing on an aircraft carrier.

They were flown in perfect weather conditions without the need for the inherent safety protections of the computer technology used in today’s aircraft landing systems. Crucially, the landings were done one at a time under test conditions, not every two minutes, day and night, from different directions, as a fully operating circular airport would require.

The bigger picture reveals there would be a succession of impediments to the success of this idea, particularly from the viewpoint of airport operators, air traffic control teams and pilots.

Every runway has precise instructions for the approach and landing phase of a flight, which pilots must be able to follow on their instruments when in cloud or low visibility. Similarly, when taking off, pilots have to follow precise routes, partly to minimise noise pollution but mainly to keep them in a safe corridor, clear of any high ground. If aircraft could come from any direction and land as it suited them, there would be chaos.

