Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has cup of coffee thrown in his face on street while filming video

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been attacked by a man wielding "boiling coffee".

The controversial talk show host and ally of Donald Trump was trying to make a video about his beliefs about the terror attacks in Spain, but was repeatedly attacked by passersby – one of whom chose to throw coffee at him and suggested that the two could fight. Much of the rest of the video shows Mr Jones shouting at other members of the public and accusing them of not being intellectuals.

In his first interaction, seen on a video posted on his channel, Mr Jones was confronted by a man who made an obscene gesture towards him. He then chased the man down and said he wasn't "an intellectual", and was a "dumbass and a coward".

He was then shouted at by another man who said he was "trash". Mr Jones asked the passerby to say the same thing on camera and tell him "intellectually who you are".

The two then squared up to each other as if they were going to fight. Mr Jones called the man a "literal slave of the system".

The passerby then opened his coffee cup and threw its contents straight into Mr Jones's face. He then wielded the cup at Mr Jones as if he was going to fight, before leaving to go to work where "they have more coffee".

The far-right talk show host then said he was "proud of this", as the coffee dripped down his face. He suggested that the man had thrown coffee at him because he is "allied with Jihadis, because they hate the west so much".

Mr Jones uploaded the video to his own channel, under the title "Alex Jones chases a member of public and gets coffee thrown over him by another".