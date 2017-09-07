Farmers with sticks attack cyclists during Scottish borders road race

Video footage posted online shows two elderly men stop try to stop cyclists and block their path - Deadline News

Cyclists taking part in a road race through the mountains of the Scottish borders were attacked by elderly men brandishing sticks who tried to block their path.

The two men, thought to be in their 70s, were both dressed in tweed and flat caps and were said to be local farmers protesting at the road closures preventing them from getting between their fields during the harvest.

Police are investigating the incident and are keen to speak to witnesses who saw the men, who had disappeared by the time they arrived on the scene.

The 74-mile race, which began and ended in Peebles, some 23 miles south of Edinburgh, attracted almost 2,000 competitors and required the closure of several local roads.

Angry cyclists vented their fury online, and organisers of the Tour O The Borders event branded the men’s actions “totally outrageous” and said they were “horrified” by what had happened.

View photos A video clip filmed on a GoPro by Iain Elliott shows cyclists approach the two men Credit: Iain Elliott/YouTube/Deadline News More

The men, who were captured on one of the cyclist’s GoPro cameras, were said to have poked the sticks through riders’ spokes, hit them and caused at least one rider to fall off.

Cyclist Brian Ogg wrote on the event’s Facebook page: “A great day out, however almost ruined by the 2 farmers who tried to create a road block as wave 1 joined the A701 by standing in the middle of the road with sticks in each hand trying to get them through the spokes.”

Another, Patrick Hutton, said: “Only actually saw one of them, who had a wee face-off with a rider in front of me, Older bloke, long coat and holding what looked like sections of rodding, as you would use for clearing drains.”

In footage posted online, the two pensioners appear in the middle of the road, brandishing sticks and try to stop the cyclists from passing, forcing them to slow down or stop.

Most swerve around the pair but one cycles through the middle.

Eddie Petrie, who was in the first wave of riders and witnessed the incident, said: “The cyclists in front started to slow down, because something was something on the road.

“As I got closer I saw what I assumed were two farmers, and each had a 3ft or 4ft long stick in each hand. They were standing in the middle of the road and the cyclists were just trying to get past.

"It was a totally appalling unprovoked attack which spoiled the day. Hopefully something will be done and these two idiots will be brought to justice in some way."

Paul Mellotte, another competitor, said: “I cycled up towards them and noticed they were both holding out big sticks I asked them what has happened and was there a problem ahead? One of them said, ‘You are the problem.’

"I had to stop my bike and then I pushed with my foot to get past them."

View photos The two men can be seen standing in the middle of the road brandishing long sticks Credit: Iain Elliott/YouTube/Deadline News More

Read More