Fearless terrier climbs sheer mountain rockface with owner

A fearless terrier has been captured free climbing up the almost vertical rockface of a Scottish mountain.

Snoop, 8, was filmed scrambling up the treacherous side of the 1,022-metre Buachaille Etive Mòr, high above Glencoe.

The Jack Russell and Patterdale cross was roped to his owner, Jamie Jack, who gave him an occasional helping hand during the ascent.

Snoop ascending Buachaille Etive Mor Credit: Deadline News

The terrier regularly goes climbing with his owner without safety ropes, but but Jamie, 31, said this climb was one of the most technically challenging they had ever done.

Jamie and Snoop, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, have together conquered more than 70 Munros, which are a Scottish mountains over 3,000ft.