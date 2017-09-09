‘I felt trapped, tricked’ - Maria Sharapova describes the moment she learned she had failed a drugs test

Maria Sharapova addresses the media regarding a failed drug test at The LA Hotel Downtown on March 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, - 2016 Getty Images

Maria Sharapova, the former world number one, Grand Slam holder and highest-paid female athlete on the planet, has described how she felt on the day a failed drugs test that put her entire tennis career in jeopardy.

The 6' 2" Russian, then 28, had planned to retire after the Rio Olympics following her final season on the punishing tour was her life for the previous 12 years.

Maria Sharapova after beating Sofia Kenin of the USA in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, September 1

Instead, having been beaten in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by her great rival, Serena Williams, she found herself staring at a “funny-looking” email from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

She recalled: “ I was back in LA, training. As I read, my heart started to pound. It said the urine sample I had given in Australia had come back positive.

September 2, 2017 - Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs following a training session

"In other words, and I had to read this again and again to make sure I was not hallucinating.

“I had failed the drug test. How? What the hell could it be? I took nothing new, nothing that was not legal and prescribed by a doctor. It was called meldonium. OK, obviously this was a mistake.”

Maria Sharapova arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York.

It wasn’t. Meldonium, or Mildronate as it is known in Russia and the Baltic, where it can be purchased over the counter, had been listed as a banned performance-enhancing drug just a month beforehand.

However, by that stage Sharapova had been taking it for 10 years, with the approval of her doctor.

