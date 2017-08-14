Female Labour MP claims left-wing men are the worst sexists of all

Jess Phillips claimed sexism from the Left is the worst - Copyright (c) 2013 Rex Features. No use without permission.

A Labour MP has claimed that left-wing sexists are the worst of them all and that men on the left are the "absolute worst".

Jess Phillips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley, accused left-wing men of benign neglect in the fight for sexual equality.

She told the Edinburgh International Book Festival the "well-meaning, left-leaning" men were worse than what someone else said are the “out and out sexists of the right”.

She said: "They [the left-wing men] are the worst, the actual worst”. Men said they supported better female representation but, when it came to losing their own jobs, they would say, ‘Oh, you mean me? But I am so clever. I’ve got so much to offer the world’. They are literally the worst."

If you're in Edinburgh and fancy coming to chat I'll be @edbookfest here's my event https://t.co/CamwdXGAMT — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) August 12, 2017

Ms Phillips told a tale of how a left-wing journalist at the Guardian had told her Harriet Harman was not good for women and that Jeremy Corbyn had “always voted the right way”.

Although it was thought she was referring to Seamus Milne, the Labour Party director of communications, both parties denied this.

The Labour MP said sarcastically: "So yeah, Jeremy Corbyn better for women than Harriet Harman, obviously,

"I remember him in all those meetings, there with his banners for [equality]".

She also said that while left-wing men think they want equality for women, "they don’t think of you on the same level”.

“When they close their eyes at night and think of amazing people who have changed the world, it’s always some white dude that pops into their head,” she continued.

Ms Phillips also added that women are completely missing from Labour Party industrial strategy because it was all about "men with shovels".

She said she is abused on Twitter a lot by "dunder-heided Neanderthals", and revealed that after her friend Jo Cox MP was murdered she reported all the death threats she received to West Midlands police, and it was "quite a lot".