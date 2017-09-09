Ferrari 250 GTO driven at Goodwood

Never meet your heroes, or so we are told. Their legends are built on the sides that point out to the world, not those that point into their hearts. But if you were offered a drive in a Ferrari 250 GTO, especially at Goodwood, where it won races, would you turn it down? Me neither.

Long before Bonhams smashed every automobile auction record by selling a 250 GTO for $38,115,000 (£22,843,633) at its Quail Lodge auction in Carmel, California earlier this year, I would contend that particular combination of numbers and letters were more likely than any other to set fluttering the hearts of car enthusiasts around the world, and working out why is easier than you might think.

For any car to become a classic it must first select as many qualities as it can from a menu of attributes. Being beautiful is a fine place to start and if it can be wonderful to drive too, so much the better especially if it can be used on both road and track. The whole game moves on to a different level if the car is also very rare and up another notch or two if it can contrive to be interesting or somehow important. Beyond that the only way to build its legend still further is to be in possession of both a successful competition history and a revered badge on its elegant snout.

Simply put, no car in history ever put more ticks in more boxes than the GTO.

View photos Would you be brave enough to drive a Ferrari 250 GTO hard? Credit: Matt Howell More

It was waiting for me at Goodwood, in the exact same paddock it had once waited for Stirling Moss in 1962, his career-ending accident in the previous race denying us the chance of seeing the greatest driver of that generation in its greatest sports car. That very car – this very car – still won the RAC Tourist Trophy race that year, though with Innes Ireland at its wood-rimmed wheel.

A lot of me didn't want to slip into its thin metal bucket seat, fire up that majestic motor, hook the spindly gear lever across and back into first, lift the racing clutch and head on to the track. I was entirely uninsured but bizarrely that's not what concerned me most. What if it wasn't actually that good to drive? What if the ocean of ink that has been expended down the decades eulogising Ferrari's allegedly greatest hit turned out to be nothing more than a tidal wave of hubris and hyperbole? But someone is waving me forward; the time for such reflections has passed.

Twelve cylinders are more than you need to make a decent 3.0-litre engine (Ferrari designed them with as few as four) unless you're looking for a soundtrack for the greatest experience of your life: then they're essential, as are the six twin-choke Weber carburettors that feed them. Together they make a noise so fascinating and multi-faceted it's easy to see why those who raced them talked of orchestras under the bonnet. At idle it's an impossibly complex blend of growls, clatters, bangs and whizzes, but as the revs rise inexorably towards the 8,000rpm red line, so they unite into one shrieking voice filling every space in the cabin and between your ears with shattering, inimitable, mesmerising music.

View photos Ferrari 250 GTO interior More

Read More